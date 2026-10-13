Chad Lowe's family finds moments of joy amid daughter Fiona's heartbreaking loss

Chad Lowe, his wife Kim Painter and their daughters recently attended a family gathering during the "extremely difficult time” after his daughter Fiona’s tragic death.

​Days after the Pretty Little Liars actor lost his 13-year-old daughter, due to suicide, the grieving family stepped out to attend Chad’s brother Rob Lowe's eldest son Matthew's nuptials as they wanted to be surrounded by their loved ones and find moments of joy.

“Chad, Kim and the daughters wanted to be around family this weekend,” a source told People.

​“Though this is an extremely difficult time, the family has rallied around them," the tattler noted.

​As Chad's other daughters, Mabel, 17, and Nixie, 10, are coping with the grief over the loss of their sister, the actor wanted them to have support from family and pals.

​“Chad and Kim wanted to make sure their daughters were around family and friends" the insider noted, adding that Chad "thought it was important for their family to have some moments of joy and be surrounded by those who love them, and loved Fiona, most."

​Matthew tied the knot with Emily Markus in Santa Barbara, California, on Saturday, October 10. The wedding was officiated by Gwyneth Paltrow as per Page Six.

​For those unversed, Chad's middle daughter Fiona took her own life on September 29.

​The family announced Fiona's death, calling her “a loving young girl who was smart, creative, and loved to dance.”

​“Her passing is devastating for our entire family and we ask for prayers and privacy at this time,” they added at the time.