Prince Harry openly hails Meghan Markle: ‘My relationship with Meghan has…’

From engagement after engagement, Prince Harry has been working around the clock since the Sussexes moved to the other side of the pond and this time around, his partnership with the BBC offers great insights into his relationship with Meghan too.

For those unversed with the project, it is a documentary that intends to examine the race relations across the UK, and this would not be the first time the Duke has spoken publicly about race issues, whether biased or unbiased because earlier in the throws of Megxit Meghan hinted towards the existence of one member of the Royal Family who questioned Prince Archie’s skin color even before he was born.

This time around however, with reconciliation efforts underway, the Duke’s candour stayed in and around his personal relationship, and the way his wife opened his eyes to these issues.

According to The Mirror he’s even gone as far as to say ,”my relationship with Meghan has opened my eyes to so much I fear I otherwise would have never fully understood.”

In his view, the only way to retain a ‘choice’ in racial matters is to “recognise bias within ourselves” or “others.”

The crux of it, via his admission was “be part of the problem through inaction or part of the solution through change.”

The conversation didn’t even end there because the Duke of Sussex referenced his privilege, which has been a burning topic among the Americas’ in recent years.

Regarding that princely ‘privilege’ he said, “we live in a world with systemic racism, and none of us are immune from the effects of that. I am someone who has long benefited from my place in society. I understand that much better today than I once did. I had so much to learn and, equally, unlearn. It's not a simple process, but it's a fulfilling one. I'm a better husband, father and human because of it. I feel more grounded and connected.”





Near the end he also issued a call to action and requested people to open their eyes, and to “step up and speak out where we can — even when it's our friends, families or loved ones.”