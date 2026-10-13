'Breaking Bad' star RJ Mitte's final interview resurfaces: 'Finite amount of time'

RJ Mitte, known for playing the role of Walter White Jr. in Breaking Bad, talked about seeing the "most heinous" and "most beautiful" things in his life.

​Mitte, who died by suicide on Monday, appeared on his final interview on The Joe Vulpis podcast on October 5, only six days before his tragic death.

​Reflecting on living his "life to the fullest," he said, “I always try. I have a very finite amount of time.”

​“I’ve seen a lot. I’ve seen a lot of s*** in this world,” he continued. “I’ve seen the most beautiful things and I’ve seen some of the most heinous things in working with communities all around the world. And I find drawing from experience is something that’s really important as an actor.”

​Mitte, who was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy at the age of 3, a lifelong disorder that affects ability to move, maintain balance and posture, noted that his Breaking Bad fame gave him a platform to become a voice for people with disabilities.

​“I think that’s one of the greatest things that I have and it’s not the awards. It’s not all of these things people assume come with this. It’s literally being able to impact someone’s life in a meaningful way that without that, wouldn’t have it," he noted.

​Mitte also noted that his major achievement in life was "giving back."

​“One of the things that makes me truly the happiest is helping others and my foundation work," he shared.

​When asked about his future plans, Mitte admitted he just wanted his projects to get funded, he remains resourceful for people and keeps living his dream.

​He added, “I tell people, you know, every dream could be a nightmare, too … but just keep living it, just keep pushing forward.

​“As long as my family is healthy and happy, I’m happy.”

​His last public appearance came on October 2 on the inspirational podcast Stauros Entertainment.

​Mitte's rep said in a statement on Monday, “It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of beloved actor, philanthropist and passionate disability rights advocate RJ Mitte.”