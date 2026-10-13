Halle Berry's ex Olivier Martinez objects to her daughter's testimony ahead of court hearing

​Halle Berry's ex, Olivier Martinez, has asked the court not to let the actress's daughter, Nahla Aubry, testify in their custody battle over their 13-year-old son, Maceo.

​In court documents obtained by Us Weekly on Monday, October 12, Olivier claimed that the 18-year-old is going to be "unquestionably biased" during her testimony.

​“Ms. Aubry does not have any significant bearing on this case,” Martinez, 60, claimed.

​He further stated, “Ms. Aubry is unquestionably biased. I do not believe it is appropriate for [Berry] to try to insert her daughter into litigation that does not involve her.”

Olivier Martinez and Halle Berry

​It is pertinent to mention that Halle welcomed Nahla with her ex-boyfriend, Gabriel Aubry.

​Earlier this month, Nahla defended her mom following the abuse accusations by her ex Olivier.

​She declared in a court filing that her mother is a “loving and devoted parent" but "strict when necessary.”

​Nahla further stated, “I have never seen my mom hit, slap, choke, grab, or physically abuse Maceo in any way.”

​“In all my years living with my mom, I have never witnessed her act violently toward anyone," she claimed.

​For those unaware, Olivier, who is 60, filed a petition accusing Berry of choking Maceo and shouting, "Who is dominant now?" He also alleged other incidents of abuse over the past few years.

​A court granted him a temporary restraining order covering himself and Maceo as of October 1. A hearing is set for October 16.