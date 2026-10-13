Halle Berry's ex Olivier Martinez objects to her daughter's testimony ahead of court hearing
Olivier Martinez is raising questions over Halle's daughter, Nahla's involvement in their custody battle
Halle Berry's ex, Olivier Martinez, has asked the court not to let the actress's daughter, Nahla Aubry, testify in their custody battle over their 13-year-old son, Maceo.
In court documents obtained by Us Weekly on Monday, October 12, Olivier claimed that the 18-year-old is going to be "unquestionably biased" during her testimony.
“Ms. Aubry does not have any significant bearing on this case,” Martinez, 60, claimed.
He further stated, “Ms. Aubry is unquestionably biased. I do not believe it is appropriate for [Berry] to try to insert her daughter into litigation that does not involve her.”
It is pertinent to mention that Halle welcomed Nahla with her ex-boyfriend, Gabriel Aubry.
Earlier this month, Nahla defended her mom following the abuse accusations by her ex Olivier.
She declared in a court filing that her mother is a “loving and devoted parent" but "strict when necessary.”
Nahla further stated, “I have never seen my mom hit, slap, choke, grab, or physically abuse Maceo in any way.”
“In all my years living with my mom, I have never witnessed her act violently toward anyone," she claimed.
For those unaware, Olivier, who is 60, filed a petition accusing Berry of choking Maceo and shouting, "Who is dominant now?" He also alleged other incidents of abuse over the past few years.
A court granted him a temporary restraining order covering himself and Maceo as of October 1. A hearing is set for October 16.
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