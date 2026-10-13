Jennifer Lopez, Keith Urban's relationship status finally revealed

Jennifer Lopez and Keith Urban are "just good friends."

On Monday, an insider confirmed to the Daily Mail that the 57-year-old singer and actress is not in a relationship with the Somebody Like You crooner.

"Jen always seems to be in relationship rumors, but Keith isn't her type," the source said. "Jen and Keith are great friends from working together several years ago, and though they both have recently dealt with major break ups, it currently isn't going to put them together romantically, at least."

The confidant added that Jennifer and Keith are discussing a potential music collaboration rather than a romantic relationship.

"Jen has been interested in doing a Beyoncé and is looking to record some country songs and wanted to see how that would look, and she has been chatting with Keith to see if they would be able to work together on a few songs," the insider said.

It is worth mentioning here that Keith finalized his divorce with Nicole Kidman earlier this year.

On the other side, Jennifer is also enjoying her single life after ending her marriage with Ben Affleck.

Following their divorce, the On the Floor hitmaker appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where she revealed that she is willing to find love again.

"I'll meet somebody somewhere one day if they're good enough," she said.