Sarah Ferguson’s delusions bubble over after UK return: ‘Thinks this is merely another storm in a teacup’

Sarah Ferguson’s finally back in Britian, and there’s a lot of opinions about what it might mean for the ex-Duchess who has been waiting for her media crucifixion to ‘die down’ for months now.

British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard is one of the experts who decided to come forward about this decision, but in hr view, Fergie’s “despicable behaviour will never be forgotten.”

She spoke to Fox News Digital about it and notes, “her chequered past has led to her immense highs and lows over the years” and rumour has it “she believes that her current situation is merely another storm in a teacup.” So she “plans to pivot yet again and bounce back.”

Her piece was in no way a jibe though, because she admitted very quickly, “yes, Sarah has done some things wrong in her life, but I think as well, she has got a kind heart. She really is the type of person who will give people anything that they want, and that's partly being her downfall, as she gives very expensive gifts to her friends.”

Before signing off the context was much the same and Ms Forwich said, “but I think right now she needs to be looked at as someone who needs help, care, and respect. She is the type of lady that really the queen actually liked in a lot of ways, and she came back into the royal fold. But I think, as I say, at the moment, I think in reality, it wasn't her really-ality to actually write a book as well.”