Sarah Ferguson snubs Princess Eugenie yet again

Sarah Ferguson has returned to Britain and wants to meet King Charles personally.

Former Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson has apparently snubbed her younger daughter Princess Eugenie yet again as she celebrated her 8th wedding anniversary on Monday.

Taking to Instagram, Eugenie shared a rare video of her newborn daughter to mark the eighth wedding anniversary to husband Jack Brooksbank.

In the video, Andrew’s daughter gave a rare glimpse into family life, with Brooksbank seen holding and rocking baby Adelaide, who was born in August.

She captioned the post: “Happy 8 years married my love.

“What you can't hear in this video is Jack asking our daughter if she likes her head being massaged that way... so thoughtful, caring, and best Dada there is to our 3. Couldn't have wished for a better partner.”

Fans and friends dropped lovely comments shortly after she posted the video with one saying “Congratulations wishing you both a lifetime of good health and happiness.”

However, Eugenie was apparently snubbed by mother Sarah, who did not wish her publicly on social media.

Sarah had also not sent any wishes publicly to Eugenie after the York Princess welcomed her daughter in August.

Sarah, who lost her title of Duchess of York in October 2025, at the same time her former husband Andrew was stripped of his titles and HRH status, has not been seen in public since December 12, 2025.

There are claims, Sarah has returned to Britain and wants to see King Charles personally.