Beatrice, Eugenie’s husbands take over: ‘Their obliged not a tight foursome’

Prince William’s reign has not even commenced yet and a source warns Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie might already be getting nightmares about it.

The source in question revealed everything to Closer Online and as part of their admission, they revealed something pretty monumental.

Rumour has it, “there’s a lot at stake right now, they’re both fighting to hang on to their place within the monarchy and that pressure has definitely got them feeling competitive.”

As for the bigger reason, its simply that “they know they can’t take their royal privileges for granted” and according to the same insider, “they’ve both got children and husbands to protect, so that’s really what’s driving all this change.”

Its also been said, “another factor in all of this is the fact that Jack and Edo have never really gelled.”

The insider alleges, “they’re perfectly pleasant with each other, but they’ve never become close in the way you might expect after all these years of being in-laws.” Currently, “when they spend time together it’s out of obligation and not because the two couples are this tight foursome.”

Before concluding they noted, “Edo in particular has been pushing Beatrice to take the bull by the horns and start building a life that isn’t so tied to her family. He’s very pleased that she’s distanced herself from her parents and he’s encouraging her to do the same with Eugenie, not because there’s any bad blood but because he thinks it’s time she stands on her own two feet.”