New findings emerge about Cornell Jane Doe gang rape: Witness speaks out REUTERS/Lauren Petracca/File Photo

New findings have just emerged pertaining to Cornell’s Jane Doe -- the woman whose face and name have started an entire movement.

The new report cites a source and information regarding her has come directly from obtained transcripts that have been shared by TMZ.

According to it, “transcripts of interviews with two witnesses who say they saw Doe at the October 2024 frat party. One witness is a fraternity brother who says he lived in the room where Doe claims she was raped, and the other was his girlfriend.”

The report also says, “Jane Doe was coherent when she was in a room at the Chi Phi fraternity house with several other men ... and she didn't look to be in distress when she exited that same room with several frat bros hours later ... at least according to two Cornell students who say they were there.”

An unnamed fraternity brother’s exact words were that she was fully clothed, laying in a bed and “conversing with the other individuals in the room very clearly” and spoke “very coherently.”

The report also alleges, “he told police Doe never gave off a vibe that she wanted to leave the party at any point he saw her during the night.”

Another witness also spoke out, and she is said to have been the DJ's girlfriend around the time of the act. The report suggests she had returned to find Doe with about four or five guys after she came back from a McDonald's run. She also recounts feeling “confused” when someone revealed how many people had been going in an out of the room that night.

The outlet reports she told police, during the investigation, that she thought it didn't “sound like something good” was happening behind the closed door. It was also around that time that her boyfriend, presumably, told everyone to leave and Doe exited with the four to five guys.

In her concluding remarks she also recalled ‘guilt’ upon learning that the intimacy might not have been consensual and admitted she felt “kinda guilty” for not helping. However, everyone who left the room is said to have looked “very calm” and appeared “consensual because no one looked visibly distressed.”