RJ Mitte's loved ones mourn death of 'Breaking Bad' actor

RJ Mitte was found unresponsive at his residence in Texas on Monday

By Zaid Bin Amir
Published October 13, 2026
RJ Mittes loved ones mourn death of Breaking Bad actor
RJ Mitte's loved ones mourn death of 'Breaking Bad' actor

Breaking Bad actor RJ Mitte's sudden death left his loved ones in shock.

“RJ was a beloved member of our community, and his passing has left us shocked and heartbroken,” Cameron County Justice of the Peace Judge, Cyndi Hinojosa, told Page Six on Monday, October 12.

“His family has deep roots here, dating back to his grandfather. In recent years, RJ built on those connections, becoming actively involved with local residents and the arts community and helping open a cultural museum," he continued.

Cyndi added, "He meant so much to this community, and his loss will be deeply felt.”

For those unaware, Mitte was found unresponsive at his residence in Texas on Monday. He was just 34 years old.

“I have sent the body for an autopsy in Harlingen at Valley Baptist,” Judge Cyndi said. “Dr. Elizabeth Miller will be the person to be able to confirm the manner in which he died.”

Meanwhile, the Brownsville Police Department told People magazine that the investigation into the actor’s death is still ongoing.

“The cause and manner of death are still pending, as there is currently an ongoing investigation,” a police spokesperson said.

Zaid Bin Amir
Zaid Bin Amir is a reporter focusing on trending topics across films, celebrity culture, and digital media, with one year of experience. He tracks viral stories, industry shifts, and online conversations, delivering timely and engaging coverage that highlights how trends evolve and shape the broader entertainment landscape.
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