Mel C makes heartfelt admission about 'Spice Girls' lasting impact

​Melanie Chisholm, also known as Mel C, is raving about the "incredible legacy" of the Spice Girls, remarking the girl band "gave a whole generation girl power."

​The 52-year-old singer, also known as Sporty Spice, reflected on her career and noted that digitalization of the music industry affects the "longevity" of artists.

​Mel C, whose girl band also included Victoria Beckham, Geri Halliwell-Horner, Melanie Brown, and Emma Bunton, told the Press Association, "I feel so grateful that I’m part of that incredible legacy."

​It is pertinent to mention that Spice Girls achieved global fame in the 1990s and released some top-charting songs, including Wanna Be.

​Melanie continued, “What the Spice Girls did for young people… We gave a whole generation girl power, which is a very beautiful thing. We gave them somewhere to feel like they belonged. We gave people the courage to go and be themselves, whatever that was."

​She further noted, "Aside from that, the music is amazing and I think sometimes we forget what incredible songs we have as the Spice Girls. History has been made, and I feel very lucky that I was a part of it."

​Melanie, who continued her music career as a DJ and solo artist, shared, “I think my whole perspective on music changed a lot when I became a DJ.

​“I’ve been out there for so many years as an artist playing Spice Girls songs and my own solo work. As a DJ, you can play anyone and anything you want to.

​“It’s given me the opportunity to see how other people’s music affects a dance floor and audience – which has made me approach music quite differently in the studio.”

​Sharing her remarks on digitalization, Mel C said, “I think it makes it more difficult to have longevity. I think our appetite is that we want something new constantly, and we don’t fully appreciate what we have.

She added, “We are exposed to so much now so quickly – sometimes things have a moment and pass by so quickly. We don’t fully appreciate things.”