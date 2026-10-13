Mel C makes heartfelt admission about 'Spice Girls' lasting impact
The 'Spice Girls' alum gushes over how the girl band 'made history'
Melanie Chisholm, also known as Mel C, is raving about the "incredible legacy" of the Spice Girls, remarking the girl band "gave a whole generation girl power."
The 52-year-old singer, also known as Sporty Spice, reflected on her career and noted that digitalization of the music industry affects the "longevity" of artists.
Mel C, whose girl band also included Victoria Beckham, Geri Halliwell-Horner, Melanie Brown, and Emma Bunton, told the Press Association, "I feel so grateful that I’m part of that incredible legacy."
It is pertinent to mention that Spice Girls achieved global fame in the 1990s and released some top-charting songs, including Wanna Be.
Melanie continued, “What the Spice Girls did for young people… We gave a whole generation girl power, which is a very beautiful thing. We gave them somewhere to feel like they belonged. We gave people the courage to go and be themselves, whatever that was."
She further noted, "Aside from that, the music is amazing and I think sometimes we forget what incredible songs we have as the Spice Girls. History has been made, and I feel very lucky that I was a part of it."
Melanie, who continued her music career as a DJ and solo artist, shared, “I think my whole perspective on music changed a lot when I became a DJ.
“I’ve been out there for so many years as an artist playing Spice Girls songs and my own solo work. As a DJ, you can play anyone and anything you want to.
“It’s given me the opportunity to see how other people’s music affects a dance floor and audience – which has made me approach music quite differently in the studio.”
Sharing her remarks on digitalization, Mel C said, “I think it makes it more difficult to have longevity. I think our appetite is that we want something new constantly, and we don’t fully appreciate what we have.
She added, “We are exposed to so much now so quickly – sometimes things have a moment and pass by so quickly. We don’t fully appreciate things.”
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