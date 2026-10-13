What the BBC’s cost-cutting means for the future of 'The Archers'

The Archers could be recorded outside Birmingham for the first time, after the BBC dropped plans to build a new studio for the show in the city.

The studio was meant to be part of the BBC’s Tea Factory in Digbeth. The BBC said it is no longer building it as part of its wider push to reduce costs.

It is now looking at its existing studios around the UK, as well as other options in the West Midlands, to find a “more cost-effective solution.” It said it wants to keep the show’s “high production standards.”

The BBC stressed that the show’s link to the region remains important. The production team will stay in the Mailbox and still move to the Tea Factory in early 2028, it said.

The news drew a strong reaction from Richard Parker, the mayor of the West Midlands. He said he was “very disappointed” and that The Archers was “born in Birmingham.”

He said moving it out of the region “sends the wrong message,” given the BBC’s promises to grow its presence there. Parker said he is meeting BBC Director-General Matt Brittin this week to discuss ways to keep the show in the city.

The decision comes as the BBC cuts costs. In June, it announced savings across its news, nations and content divisions, which are set to deliver £160 million of the £500 million it needs to save by 2028/29. About 2,000 jobs are expected to go. Its latest annual report said its financial outlook “deteriorated” in the second half of 2025.

The Archers has aired on BBC radio since 1951 and has passed 20,000 episodes, more than any other long-running drama serial in the world.