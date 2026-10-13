King Charles, senior royals warned about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'revenge'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will carry out their first joint engagement since returning to live in the UK in August.

Angela Levin, a royal expert and major critic of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, has warned King Charles and other senior royals regarding the royal couple’s ‘revenge’ ahead of their first joint engagement in UK.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter handle, Angela said, “Their behaviour is to punish the King and all the Royals. They must have spent months enjoying their preparation for their revenge.”

She was reacting to Nile Gardiner remarks he made on Meghan and Harry’s first engagement.

Harry and his wife will on Thursday carry out their first joint engagement since returning to live in the UK in August.

The Duke and Duchess will visit Nottingham in central England, the city where they made their first joint appearance after announcing their engagement in 2017, the Sunday Times reported.

The visit signalled the couple's "determination to be viewed as public figures", the report said.

According to AFP, that resolve is at odds with a letter last month in which King Charles made it clear that their position was "akin to private citizens" rather than public figures and that they should not be addressed as his and her royal highness.

They are expected to visit projects at three charities that support young people and local communities through music, film, sport and tackling food poverty, the report said.