Ben Affleck looks back on the lowest point of his career

Ben Affleck dubs his experience making Justice League the low point of his career.

The actor, who played Bruce Wayne and Batman in the 2017 film, made the stark admission speaking in a recent episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

The experience, he said, was “so, so negative for lots of different reasons.” He pointed to where he was in his personal life and to the tragedy that happened during production.

He also said it showed him how not to make a movie like that. “When the studio is at odds with the filmmaker, you’re really making a mistake,” he said. “That was what really doomed that.”

Deadline also reported that the studio felt pressure to make the film lighter after Batman v Superman disappointed at the box office.

Director Zack Snyder stepped away during post-production to deal with a family tragedy. Warner Bros. then hired Joss Whedon to oversee reshoots, which greatly changed the story and tone.

Affleck criticised how Snyder’s exit and the reshoots were handled. “If you want the low point of my career, it was that,” he said. He said that someone’s death by suicide “eclipses everything,” and that he felt it was “used as an excuse” for the changes. He called that “about as gross as it gets.”

Snyder’s own cut, Zack Snyder’s Justice League, came out in March 2021, and Affleck returned for it. In 2023, he made a brief cameo in The Flash before stepping away from superhero roles.