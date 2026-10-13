Simon Cowell's official replacement on Britain’s Got Talent laid bare

Bradley Walsh has officially taken Simon Cowell's place on Britain's Got Talent while he recovers from back surgery.

​The 66-year-old comedian was seen showing off a behind-the-scenes clip of the first day of live auditions in Blackpool, as per a video uploaded on Britain's Got Talent's Instagram page.

​Bradley seemed to have settled well into his new role as he also flaunted his name above the stage for voting.

While giving a tour of the theatre, Bradley said, "Here we are. It's the first morning on BGT. It's going well, I'm enjoying it. Amanda, Alesha and KSI are so lovely to work with."

​BGT penned, "Not a bad first day at the office ey, Bradley! #BGT."

​It is pertinent to mention that the new series is scheduled to air in Spring 2027.

​Before pulling out of Britain's Got Talent, Simon also missed out on his role as judge in America's Got Talent earlier in August.

​An insider reported to The Sun last month, "Simon is of course gutted to be missing the auditions, but it's important that he rests up now so he can make a full recovery.

​"It was a routine op that went well and he knows the team will find a fun guest judge to spice up filming and keep the audience on their toes."

​The source continued, "The current thinking is that producers will choose a male comedian to stand in for now, but decisions are being made currently."

​"It's quite last-minute, so a lot of talent is already booked up for that period," the tattler remarked.

​For those unversed, Simon survived a serious accident in August 2020 after falling off an electric bike at his Malibu home, which nearly broke his backbone.