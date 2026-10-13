'Marriage at breaking point'? Meghan Markle reaches out to lawyers for Archie, Lilibet

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry returned to UK with their children Archie and Lilibet in August

The insiders have claimed that Meghan Markle has ‘even called lawyers’ amid rumours that her marriage with Prince Harry has reached a “breaking point.”

The Cheat Sheet, citing the Radar Online, has reported that the Duchess wants to take Archie and Lilibet to a “secure and discreet” hotel without their father Harry.

The close insiders have told the outlet, “Meghan’s No. 1 priority is protecting her kids. She’s even called lawyers about it.”

Meghan Markle did not even want to be in Britain to begin with, “so when she sensed danger, she bolted – and Harry was blindsided.”

Meghan and Harry returned to UK in August with their children Archie and Lilibet.

According to reports, Harry’s security arrangements are now under review.

The ITV News reported the committee responsible for royal protection would review the Duke’s security.

Meanwhile, Meghan would receive a separate review.

On the other hand, the insiders have said Harry expected returning to Britain to make getting police protection easier.

However, “He feels like such a fool. He thought they’d return to the U.K. and getting security would be a cinch. Not so. He hasn’t gotten the protection he expected. He’s humiliated and furious.”

Moreover, the outlet reported that Meghan’s alleged hotel plans linked to rumors about Harry’s personal life.

“But it’s also very telling that she would plan to run off to a hotel without Harry – especially right after he found himself at the center of a cheating scandal. It appears their marriage is at the breaking point,” the insider claimed.

It is claimed that Harry developed feelings for an “age-appropriate” mystery woman in the Santa Barbara area. It also alleged the Duchess discovered the supposed affair through text messages.