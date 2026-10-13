RJ Mitte's shocking confession on 'Breaking Bad' pay resurfaces after his death
RJ Mitte's 'Breaking Bad' earnings were far below what fans believed
RJ Mitte revealed that he "paid more in taxes" than his total Breaking Bad earnings in a shocking confession almost a year before his death.
Mitte, who is known for playing Walter White Jr. in the Emmy-winning TV series, tragically took away his own life at 34 on Monday.
More than a decade after the series aired for five seasons from 2008 to 2013, Mitte opened up about his earnings on the financial podcast, The Iced Coffee Hour.
The actor confessed that despite starring in the hit show, he never "even" came close to becoming a millionaire.
And admitted he "paid more in taxes than [he] got from Breaking Bad."
As he was working on the show as a minor, he had a Coogan Account in which 15 percent of his earnings were set aside until the age of majority.
Mitte said in the resurfaced interview that he was "paying to keep (his) career going."
"Just the name of the game with it, you know. I was paying to keep pushing forward and to keep doing that ... and everything went back into the business."
Despite knowing he was getting a star in some "special," Mitte revealed he was paid "minimum" as it was his first acting job.
He said, "Breaking Bad was not, like, very lucrative as far as like across the board."
"Every season we were told that we were canceled. We just did not have the viewership until streaming," he continued.
Mitte added, "You know that was our big moment, when streaming came in and people binge-viewed Breaking Bad. But up until that point, it was a struggle every year. It wasn't much."
When the host asked about the rumors that he earned about $3 to $5 million, Mitte denied.
"I think it's what I've earned in my entire life," he clarified.
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