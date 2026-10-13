RJ Mitte's shocking confession on 'Breaking Bad' pay resurfaces after his death

RJ Mitte revealed that he "paid more in taxes" than his total Breaking Bad earnings in a shocking confession almost a year before his death.

​Mitte, who is known for playing Walter White Jr. in the Emmy-winning TV series, tragically took away his own life at 34 on Monday.

​More than a decade after the series aired for five seasons from 2008 to 2013, Mitte opened up about his earnings on the financial podcast, The Iced Coffee Hour.

​The actor confessed that despite starring in the hit show, he never "even" came close to becoming a millionaire.

​And admitted he "paid more in taxes than [he] got from Breaking Bad."

​As he was working on the show as a minor, he had a Coogan Account in which 15 percent of his earnings were set aside until the age of majority.

​Mitte said in the resurfaced interview that he was "paying to keep (his) career going."

​"Just the name of the game with it, you know. I was paying to keep pushing forward and to keep doing that ... and everything went back into the business."

​Despite knowing he was getting a star in some "special," Mitte revealed he was paid "minimum" as it was his first acting job.

​He said, "Breaking Bad was not, like, very lucrative as far as like across the board."

​"Every season we were told that we were canceled. We just did not have the viewership until streaming," he continued.

​Mitte added, "You know that was our big moment, when streaming came in and people binge-viewed Breaking Bad. But up until that point, it was a struggle every year. It wasn't much."

​When the host asked about the rumors that he earned about $3 to $5 million, Mitte denied.

​"I think it's what I've earned in my entire life," he clarified.