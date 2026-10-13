Chasm erupts between former ‘package deal’ Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, once referred to as ‘package deals’ are currently mining their own path, that too at the behest of their husbands who many say don’t get alone. But newer reports suggest the feeling might also exist among the sisters too.

The source that dropped this verdict spoke at length about this, with Closer Online.

They started by saying, “the sisters have always been this package deal, but they aren’t children anymore and the reality is they simply don’t spend as much time together as they used to.”

“Some of that is because they’re both incredibly busy with their own families and lives, but they’re also not entirely on the same page these days,” they also admit.

Currently the issues their facing is that while ttey “love each other enormously,” the “reality is they don’t see eye to eye on a lot of things, even when it comes down to how to handle all the upheaval within their extended family.”

Currently, given the way things are going for their parents, who can’t manage to shake off their association to the Epstein Files, “they want to make themselves valuable in their own right.”

Even more than that is the threat of losing the royal homes their grandfather manages once Prince William accends because, as they put it, “tere’s a lot of uncertainty ahead”.

All in all “they’re both determined to be in the strongest possible position when William takes the reins.”

Before signing off the insider also said, “the unfortunate reality is that they’re both fighting for the futures of their own respective families so, whether either of them wants to acknowledge it or not, they are in competition with each other. Their husbands both know that and they’re acting accordingly.”