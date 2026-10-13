Kate Middleton wants Prince William, Harry to make peace: Real reason revealed

Kate Middleton is also saying “it’s bad for the public’s confidence in the crown, not to mention a terrible example for the children."

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton wants her husband Prince William and brother-in-law Harry to make peace after years of rift.

Speaking to the Heat World, the royal insiders have revealed that the future queen wants Harry and William’s reconciliation for the better future of the monarchy and their children.

The close insider says, if the animosity between the warring brothers continues, Kate also fears that they are all setting a bad example to their children, too.

Kate Middleton is also saying, “it’s bad for the public’s confidence in the crown, not to mention a terrible example for the children.

“She says, sometimes you have to suck things up for the greater good and right now the best thing for everyone in the family and for the Crown as a whole is for these two brothers to make peace, nearly everyone agrees on that.”

The fresh claims came a day after royal expert Rob Shuter said King Charles, who is keen to see his warring sons end their feud, has finally received a good news as William and Harry are said to be preparing for private talks.

He claimed this, citing the insiders, in his latest piece for Naughty But Nice substack.

The royal brothers are preparing for private talks after years of bitter estrangement, the sources tell Rob.

Sources say William and Harry have reached a point where continuing to ignore each other is becoming increasingly embarrassing.