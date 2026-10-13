Meghan Markle, Harry's true feelings revealed for first joint engagement in UK

Prince Harry and Meghan will visit Nottingham in central England

The royal insiders have revealed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s true feelings as they are preparing for their first official joint outing since moving back to Britain in August.

The sources close to the royal couple have told the People, the Duke and Duchess are ‘both excited.’

The insider tells the outlet, “After they first arrived in England, their focus was on establishing a routine and getting the kids settled into school.

“Now they’re both excited to focus more on their work and the projects that matter to them.”

“During the week, while the kids are in school, they’re working,” the close confidant said. “They’re enjoying family weekends together.”

Harry and his wife will on Thursday carry out their first joint engagement since returning to live in the UK in August.

Harry and Meghan will visit Nottingham in central England, the city where they made their first joint appearance after announcing their engagement in 2017.

The visit signalled the couple's "determination to be viewed as public figures", the report said.

They are expected to visit projects at three charities that support young people and local communities through music, film, sport and tackling food poverty.

The couple had left Britain and quit royal duties in 2020 amid a bitter royal family feud.