Robert Pattinson offers no restart date amid 'The Batman Part II' production pause
Robert Pattinson's remarks about 'The Batman: Part II' come during the conversation of his other film 'Primetime'
Earlier, it was announced that filming on The Batman Part II was paused after director Matt Reeves stepped away briefly due to a personal matter.
Now, the film's star, Robert Pattinson, weighed in on the matter, which he described as a temporary pause, telling Official Pop Drop, “Yeah, we’re pausing for a little bit, and then we’re going to figure it all out."
Yet his statement didn't include a date or even an estimate of when production will begin.
Currently, neither the cast nor the studio has indicated a timeline, and the studio previously stated, “Production on The Batman Part II has been temporarily paused while Matt Reeves focuses on a family matter.”
"Matt has the full support of DC Studios, and we look forward to continuing the journey soon."
That said, work on The Batman: Part II was already delayed by extensive work on the screenplay.
In addition, apart from the original cast, including Robert Pattinson, Andy Serkis and Colin Farrell, some new faces have also joined the sequel: Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Brian Tyree Henry, Jayme Lawson, Charles Dance, Gil Perez-Abraham and Sebastian Koch.
Despite the latest setback, the release date of The Batman: Part II remains unchanged, i.e., February 18, 2028.
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