'Pressure is building': Kate Middleton's major demand annoys Prince William

Kate Middleton and King Charles are on the same page

The royal insiders have claimed that a major demand by Kate Middleton has annoyed her husband Prince William ahead of Princess Diana’s 30th death anniversary.

According to a report by the Heat World, the insiders have said, “William says Kate is asking him to forgive the unforgivable, and it annoys the hell out of him that she’s pushing him to do something he’s so against. He’s getting enough of that from his father.”

As per the sources, Kate Middleton wants William and Harry to make peace ahead of their mother Princess Diana’s 30th death anniversary next year.

King Charles also wants his warring sons to amend their once close relationship.

The Princess of Wales has always been William’s closest confidante and ally, and the sources have told the outlet that she may be the only one who can get through to him – even with the risk of causing a festive bust-up.

However, “William has put up this huge brick wall, and every time the subject comes up, he shuts down or gets angry. But the pressure is building, even his own wife isn’t willing to let this go on forever.”

Kate Middleton ‘really believed’ William would have the maturity to put his sick father’s wants ahead of his own stubbornness, the source said. “Kate wholeheartedly believes making Charles happy should be a priority, especially at this stage of his life.”