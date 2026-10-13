Ethan Hawke to deliver audio-only horror experience ahead of Halloween

Before Halloween, Ethan Hawke will appear in a nine-episode supernatural horror podcast titled Midnight Radio.



It's not a film, but an audio-only horror experience directed by Scott Derrickson, whose credits include Sinister and The Black Phone.

According to the logline of the podcast, “As the broadcast unfolds, strange signals hidden in the radio static reveal themselves."

"With each episode building on the last, one question grows more urgent — who, or what, is really on the other end of the line? And what do they want?”

Other cast members include Noah Centineo, Willa Fitzgerald, Vincent D’Onofrio, Levon Hawke, Austin Pendleton and Hubert Point-Du Jour.

Hawke, on its part, said, “None of us had made a podcast before, so it was a blast to pour ourselves completely into a venture where we had total creative freedom."

"There’s an intimacy to the audio-only medium that can be really powerful and, in our case, used to a terrifying effect."

"Of course, it requires great writing. Fortunately, Scott Derrickson and Cargill are two of the best writers I’ve ever worked with," he said.

Ahead of Halloween, Midnight Radio's first episode will roll out from Oct. 22 on iHeartRadio and other podcast platforms.