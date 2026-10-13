Traffic stopped outside Buckingham Palace as Prince William plays cricket
Cricket greats Sourav Ganguly, Brian Lara and Joe Root joined the Prince of Wales for a game of cricket
Prince William turned one of London's most famous thoroughfares, The Mall leading to Buckingham Palace, into a temporary cricket pitch on Tuesday, where he was joined by some of the game's biggest names to promote his Earthshot climate prize.
The wide red-paved promenade in the heart of the city is more often seen as the setting for grand royal processions and patriotic flag-waving celebrations, according to Reuters news agency.
But on Tuesday, William picked up a cricket bat for an informal game with current and former international players including ex-Indian captain Sourav Ganguly, West Indies legend Brian Lara and England captain Joe Root.
Against the palatial backdrop, William - dressed in a shirt and sweater - clubbed away a series of gentle deliveries from Ganguly and posed for selfies with onlookers.
"He batted alright," said Ganguly when asked for his verdict on the prince's skills.
The event was held as India prepares to host the annual summit and awards ceremony of William's Earthshot Prize next month.
Meanwhile, Kensington Palace shared the events photos on social media with the caption:
“Celebrating The Earthshot Prize heading to Mumbai with a game of cricket on the Mall!
A pleasure welcoming cricketers from the UK and India to recognise the important role sport can play in bringing people together and inspiring positive action.”
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