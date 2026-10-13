Aaron Paul aka Jesse Pinkman pays tribute to RJ Mitte

Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul has paid tribute to co-star r RJ Mitte following his tragic death.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter on Monday, Aaron said "RJ, I love you my friend. You will be missed.”

Aaron, who played Jesse Pinkman in the Breaking Bad added, "And to whoever happens to be reading this, please know you are loved, and you are not alone. Always remember that."

Aaron and RJ did not share any scenes together on the show.

RJ Mitte, the young actor best known for playing Walter White Jr. in the award-winning TV series took his own life. He was 34.

"It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of beloved actor, philanthropist, and passionate disability rights advocate RJ Mitte," said a statement issued by Sean Reilly.

A teenage Mitte first appeared in Breaking Bad in 2008 as the son of chemistry-teacher-turned-drug-kingpin Walter White, a role that won Bryan Cranston global acclaim.

"Drawing from his own experience living with cerebral palsy, Mitte brought authenticity to the role and built a platform on disability awareness and inclusion," Reilly said.

That campaigning evolved into working as an ambassador for United Cerebral Palsy and for Shriners Children's, a nonprofit hospital network.

"He also served as president of The Mitte Foundation, supporting philanthropic efforts and community initiatives, while using his platform to challenge stereotypes and promote greater representation for people with disabilities," Reilly added.

Breaking Bad which ran for five seasons between 2008 and 2013, is routinely acclaimed as groundbreaking television, and was recently named by The New York Times as the best TV show of the 21st century.