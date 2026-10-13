Tate McRae addresses Britney Spears comparisons amid fame pressures

Tate McRae, a rising musician, is often compared to several rock stars, including Christina Aguilera and The Pussycat Dolls. But the closest comparison is a young Britney Spears.

In an interview with W Magazine, the singer said, “[T]he work that I’m doing right now is pop music, people perceive my personality, or my brain, in a specific way."

This isn't the first time McRae has opened up about comparisons to Spears.

She previously told The Independent, “I find that flattering and scary. It’s such a crazy statement because no one can compare to Britney Spears. It’s like comparing someone to Michael Jackson!”

Beyond that, McRae found success at a relatively young age.

She is just 23 now, and in an interview with W Magazine, she admitted that fame began to creep into her life and mess with her sense of self after she completed around 100 shows on her Miss Possessive Tour.

Apart from the fame, the singer faced flak for recently collaborating with Morgan Wallen on his song What I Want.

The criticism stemmed from Wallen's past controversies and an alleged political link to MAGA, or Make America Great Again — a slogan of President Trump.

Addressing the criticism, McRae said, “It’s crazy to think one song could define a whole person,” adding that many listeners have little idea about the different sides of her personality.

“There are many aspects of my personality that three-quarters of my audience have no idea about,” she shared.

McRae's remarks give insight into how she navigates fame, criticism, and comparison at such a young age and, at the same time, her efforts to preserve her music and ultimately herself in the mix.