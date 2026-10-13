Beatles biopic under fire over cast’s ‘unfinished looks’

The Beatles' director “isn't losing his cool” over criticism.

The upcoming biopic project, The Beatles stars Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Joseph Quinn as George Harrison while Barry Keoghan portrayed Ringo Starr.

Just after the four-film project officially entered production, the actors' wigs are facing online criticism with the band's fans mocking their ill fitting hairpieces despite the production’s $400million budget, but the director of the biopic is said to be keeping his “cool,” as per Radar Online.

One online critic wrote, "They sure are wearing a bunch of bad wigs and fake facial hair! I hope the actual movie presents better."

"It's Bad by Halloween Standards," another added.

Moreover, on Twitter one user took aim at the actor portraying the band's drummer, writing, "Oh god. The facial hair is all wrong and that wig on Barry looks tragic."

On the other hand, the professional hair and makeup artist, Ashley Jensen noted, "The Beatles definitely had some real moppy hair, so it's not that this is so far off. It's just that there are ways in which I think they could have tweaked them to make it not take [the viewer] out of it.

"Hair – wig or not – should feel like it's supporting the story and the character and the actor, not taking away," she added.

Now, a source has revealed to the outlet that the biopic’s director Sam Mendes "isn't losing his cool about this just yet."

They highlighted that Sam could use CGI to fix the cast’s hairstyles during post-production. "He has no problem with taking advantage of Sony's in-house special effects company to use gentle CGI to get all the hairstyles right in post-production."

Adding, "He's not doing his actors any favors by exposing their seemingly unfinished looks to the public with the outdoor shoots they've been doing lately.

"There's only so much negative attention this strange, expensive project can take before it all collapses like a soufflé," the source further added.