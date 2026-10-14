Meghan Markle ‘competitive nature’ kicks in as she fails in UK
Meghan Markle wants to turn things around for herself during time in UK
Meghan Markle has high hopes as she returns to the UK with Prince Harry.
The touches of Sussex, who is waiting to launch our lifestyle brand in the country, wants to turn things around and when people over with her personality.
A source told Closer magazine: “Meghan is very competitive, she loves taking on a challenge, and she’s coming back to the UK with the mindset that she can turn things around and win people over.
“She’s heard all the predictions that she’ll never be welcomed in England again, but she’s refusing to just roll over and accept that as the truth. There was a time when all the hostility she’s facing across the pond would have taken her down, but she’s stronger than she was six years ago, and she’s insisting that she’s ready to stand up and fight back,” the insider added.
Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.
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