Netflix greenlights documentary on Young Thug’s rise, controversies and YSL trial

Young Thug, a divisive rapper whose record company, YSL or Young Slime Life, critics called a criminal street gang, will feature in a documentary on Netflix titled Young Thug On Trial.

The Atlanta rapper, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, has a stunning rise, which will be the focus of the documentary, along with the extensive legal battle he faced that drew major attention in the hip-hop industry.

Passion Pictures, according to XXL Magazine, will lead production on the Netflix deal, set to drop in 2027.

Shianne Brown, meanwhile, will serve as director, according to reports, and Judge Paige Whitaker will be interviewed, as she presided over the trial.

The judge herself revealed this earlier, in an interview with Class E’s show What You Need to Know.

"Netflix and Passion Pictures are doing a documentary of the YSL trial," said Whitaker. "I was interviewed for that documentary, and it is supposed to air sometime next year."

According to the description, "Major feature documentary covering the extraordinary rise and trial of Jeffery Williams, aka Young Thug, and his band of brothers from the streets of Atlanta."

"Prosecutors set out to prove that he and his music label were actually a criminal street gang. High drama meets farce in this incredible story where a city and even rap itself are on trial," the logline read.

Regarding the case, Thug finalised a plea agreement with the authorities in October 2024, ending his involvement.

In turn, he received 15 years of probation but no additional prison time.