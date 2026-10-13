Public gets big warning about going against Meghan Markle: ‘She’s already talking to publishers’

Meghan Markle is said to be sitting on a goldmine that would completely change public sentiment for the better or worse, and her poison could be a memoir.

News of this, and whatever she’s been doing behind th scenes, to ensure she ‘remembers’ all the hate directed at her, comes straight from a well palced source that just sat down with Woman’s’ Day.

According to their findings, “Meghan never forgets” whatever happens to her.

In fact rumor has it, “every time something bad or humiliating has happened to her, she’ll make a note of it in her diary and when she has time she’ll expand on it, sometimes even pouring her heart out into a selfie video.”

But that’s not even the worst part because its been proposed as early as 2025 that Meghan’s ‘shopping around’ and meeting publishers.

At the time it was dubbed a ‘divorce’ memoir but since her contract with Netflix is still ongoing, many suspect she could come out with her memoir anytime in the future.

Regarding that they’ve said, “she’s already been talking to publishers, who approached her two years ago, so a deal is already on the table.”

As for what’s been holding her back, its not a divorce. Instead, “She’s just waiting until the fuss dies over the Spencer book,” their said in their concluding words.

For those unversed with what was said back in 2025 though about this ‘divorce book’. A source for Vanity Fair was the driving force and they said, “Meghan’s team had a conversation with a publishing house to gauge interest” in a book that “might center on a post-Harry divorce.”