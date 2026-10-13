'NCIS: Origins' reunites Mark Harmon and Michael Weatherly after decade

Mark Harmon as Leroy Jethro Gibbs and Michael Weatherly as Tony DiNozzo arguably were the pillars of NCIS.

The duo, in the police crime drama, worked together through season 13 until Weatherly's character, DiNozzo, left the agency in 2016.

But Hammon's Gibbs continued for five more years, until 2021.

Now, both are reuniting on the NCIS prequel show NCIS: Origins.

In the episode, DiNozzo has become the NCIS director, and Gibbs approached him at the agency head office in Washington, D.C., after unknown attackers hit him.

Meanwhile, the prequel is drawing strong viewership. According to CBS, the third-season premiere raked in 4.39 million viewers, up 20% from the previous season's premiere.

NCIS: Origins synopsis “follows a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs in 1991 as he starts his career as a newly minted special agent at the fledgling NIS Camp Pendleton office, where he forges his place on a gritty, ragtag team led by legend Mike Franks, with the series narrated by the older Gibbs (Harmon).”

Beyond that, Weatherly, who exited NCIS in season 13, has now returned to its 24th season.

NCIS’s logline “follows a special agent team from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service as they investigate crimes connected to the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps.