Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes are now married! Details inside

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have officially tied the knot.

The couple said their vows in a private ceremony at Arkansas and celebrated around family on Sept. 19 in Washington County,

The former GMA3: What You Need to Know co-anchors’ were previously married to Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig respectively.

Robach and Holmes announced their engagement back in 2025, during an episode of Amy & T.J. podcast.

“We are sharing with all of you that we are engaged and we’ve been engaged for just about a month now,” Robach told fans.

Holmes added: “We wanted to let you all know before anybody else was able to. We’ve learned that lesson, I guess, in the past about our relationship.”

Later on Giuliana Rancic’s podcast Bill and Giuliana: The Podcast, the couple added

“There is a way we want to get married that we haven’t revealed necessarily, but it would be very special to us,” said Holmes at the time. “We can’t say what that is. That’s a big thing for us.”

Robach later added: “This will be our third marriage, both of us,” she said. “We’ve both been married twice before, and we want to maximize the amount of time we have together. We want to enjoy as much of that as we can.”