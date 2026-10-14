Ben Affleck brands ‘Justin League’ role lowest point in career

Ben Affleck admits he is not happy over playing as Caped Crusader in Justin League

By Eleen Bukhari
Published October 14, 2026
Ben Affleck brands ‘Justin League’ role lowest point in career
Ben Affleck brands ‘Justin League’ role lowest point in career

Ben Affleck admits shooting for Justice League was one of the lowest points in his life.

The 54 year-old actor admits he was struggling personally while working as kept Crusader in Justice League.

Speaking on Oct. 12 episode of Happy Sad Confused, Affleck admitted: “The truth is that the experience of Justice League for me was so so negative for lots of different reasons.”

Affleck told host Josh Horowitz: “Some of which having to do just with where I was personally, some of which having to do with some of the tragedy that happened during that time.”

“Boy, that was s----y: him being taken off that movie and the re-shoots that we did,” he said. “That was the low, if you want the low point of my career was that.”

“Also the fact that I really saw how not to make a movie like that, which is when the studio is at odds with the filmmaker. You’re really making a mistake,” he continued. “And you know that was what really doomed that.”

Eleen Bukhari
Eleen Bukhari is a London-based journalist and MSc graduate from Brunel University with over five years of experience. Specialising in the British Royal Family and global entertainment, she provides expert analysis of monarchy traditions, celebrity culture, and the evolving media narratives surrounding the world’s most high-profile figures.
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