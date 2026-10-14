Ben Affleck brands ‘Justin League’ role lowest point in career

Ben Affleck admits shooting for Justice League was one of the lowest points in his life.



The 54 year-old actor admits he was struggling personally while working as kept Crusader in Justice League.

Speaking on Oct. 12 episode of Happy Sad Confused, Affleck admitted: “The truth is that the experience of Justice League for me was so so negative for lots of different reasons.”

Affleck told host Josh Horowitz: “Some of which having to do just with where I was personally, some of which having to do with some of the tragedy that happened during that time.”

“Boy, that was s----y: him being taken off that movie and the re-shoots that we did,” he said. “That was the low, if you want the low point of my career was that.”

“Also the fact that I really saw how not to make a movie like that, which is when the studio is at odds with the filmmaker. You’re really making a mistake,” he continued. “And you know that was what really doomed that.”