Ben Affleck brands ‘Justin League’ role lowest point in career
Ben Affleck admits he is not happy over playing as Caped Crusader in Justin League
Ben Affleck admits shooting for Justice League was one of the lowest points in his life.
The 54 year-old actor admits he was struggling personally while working as kept Crusader in Justice League.
Speaking on Oct. 12 episode of Happy Sad Confused, Affleck admitted: “The truth is that the experience of Justice League for me was so so negative for lots of different reasons.”
Affleck told host Josh Horowitz: “Some of which having to do just with where I was personally, some of which having to do with some of the tragedy that happened during that time.”
“Boy, that was s----y: him being taken off that movie and the re-shoots that we did,” he said. “That was the low, if you want the low point of my career was that.”
“Also the fact that I really saw how not to make a movie like that, which is when the studio is at odds with the filmmaker. You’re really making a mistake,” he continued. “And you know that was what really doomed that.”
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