Prince William relied on ‘sounding board’ Carole amid Kate Middleton cancer

Prince William found greatest support in Carol Middleton at the time of Kate Middleton‘s cancer diagnosis.



The Prince of Wales found his anchor in mother-in-law as Kate Middleton was undergoing intense treatment and chemotherapy.

Speaking about Prince William emotional turmoil, Royal expert Robert Jobson reveals: “[Carole] was there to support William and was there all the time for the grandchildren. She's been as solid as a rock.”

He tells Hello!: “When everything was falling apart and he needed someone to talk to, she was the one. She took him out to the pub and they would sit and talk. She's been a good sounding-board, a wise head.”

This comes as William admitted: "I'd say 2024 was the hardest year I've ever had. You know, life is sent to test us as well, and being able to overcome that is what makes us who we are."

"Honestly? It's been dreadful. It's probably been the hardest year in my life."

"So, trying to get through everything else and keep everything on track has been really difficult. But I'm so proud of my wife, I'm proud of my father, for handling the things that they have done. But from a personal family point of view, it's been brutal,” the Prince noted.