Cynthia Erivo reveals how her 'internal metronome' guides Hollywood career

When it comes to filtering out new projects, Cynthia Erivo trusts her instincts and does not flinch to say no.

​In a recent chat with The Hollywood Reporter, the Wicked star known for playing Elphaba's role in the movie, detailed her process of choosing new roles and shared that her sixth sense knows when it's good to go.

​“I feel like I have an internal metronome that tells me when something is right for me, and when something is not,” Cynthia told the outlet at 12 Screen Talk at the 70th BFI London Film Festival.

​And because of Cynthia's approach, she has turned down many projects, as the publisher shared.

​The 39-year-old actress recently played 23 characters in the West End production of Dracula, including the titular vampire that ran from February to May.

​Earlier in September, she told People at the Toronto International Film Festival, “I think I run towards a challenge."

​Talking about her one-woman show, she continued, at the time, “It feels delightful to have come away from that and to have come through it.

“I feel very proud of myself for being able to come through it and do it. It was a crazy experience, one unlike any that I’ve ever had in my life before.”

​Cynthia added, “I don’t know that I will be doing something like that again soon! Never say never. But it was a lot and it took a lot and I feel stronger for it, but I’m very proud of it.”

​At the Toronto International Film Festival, Cynthia's new drama Prima Facie premiered.



