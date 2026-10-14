RJ Mitte's ex-girlfriend breaks silence after his untimely death

RJ Mitte’s ex-girlfriend Saint Sasha is mourning the shocking death of the Breaking Bad star.

On Tuesday, the photographer took to her Instagram handle to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late actor.

“I fell in love for the first time when I was 18. RJ was the first person to show me how a man is supposed to treat a woman,” Saint penned. “He was the first partner to build me up and make me feel unstoppable.”

“He had one of the kindest and rarest hearts I’d ever had the privilege to experience and he was still a friend,” she continued. “I can’t believe this is real. Never in any lifetime could I forget him and how he made me feel."

"He was the first and last of his kind. Thank you for everything, endlessly, RJ. I love you, homie," concluded Saint.

Alongside the emotional note, she also shared two throwback photos of her and Mitti during their relationship.

For those unaware,RJ Mitti was found unconcious at his residence in Texas on Monday, October 12.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of beloved actor, philanthropist, and passionate disability rights advocate RJ Mitte,” the actor's rep said in a statement to Us Weekly at that time.

“Drawing from his own experience living with cerebral palsy, Mitte brought authenticity to the role and built a platform on disability awareness and inclusion," a spokesperson added.