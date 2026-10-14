Zara McDermott, Louis Tomlinson's bond enters new phase as shocking details emerge

Zara McDermott has taken her relationship with “prince charming” Louis Tomlinson to the next level.

In a new interview with Cosmopolitan magazine, the Love Island star revealed that she and the ex-One Direction singer are living together at Louis's London home.

“We’ve lived together for a while now, honestly, it’s just been amazing. He’s like my Prince Charming. He’s like my fairy tale," she told the outlet.

Praising Louis, Zara said, “He is genuinely the most amazing person I’ve ever met in my life, he’s an inspiration to me in so many ways."

“He is the most empathetic, considerate, kind person. He will always think about every single other person before himself, and I think that is such a rare quality to find in someone," added the 29-year-old TV star said.

During the interview, Zara admitted that their relationship is facing some "challenges."

“I knew that Lou was going to have a huge fan base, and his fan base are so protective and loving and supportive of him in every way. I understand their protectiveness. It’s like a fierce loyalty," she said.

“It doesn’t mean that it’s not challenging at times. Of course it comes with its challenges," added the TV personality.

For those unaware, Zara and Louis began dating in March 2025.