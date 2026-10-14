Sylvester Stallone spills reason stopping him from retirement

Sylvester Stallone clips he cannot retire just yet.



The 56 year-old actor admits he’s saving up to pay for his daughter’s wedding festivities during the recent interview with Kelly Ripa.

Speaking on Live with Kelly and Mark on Tuesday, Oct. 13, Stallone admitted: “Oh, man, it’s almost embarrassing to say — but I can’t retire.”

He then added: “I can’t retire.”

“I’m serious!” he insisted while promoting a laugh from the audience.

Stallone then went on to praise his son-in-law, branding him a ‘great guy.’

“He actually asked for her hand,” the 56-year-old added: “He must have been terrified!”

Sylvester, “Did he say to you, ‘I wanna know if you wouldn’t mind if I married your daughter so much?’ ”

He then quoted a line from Rocky II when Sylvester’s character, Rocky Balboa, confesses his love.

“I was wonderin’ if, uh, you wouldn’t mind marryin’ me very much,” said the actor.

“I won’t leave no hair in the sink,” Sylvester quipped

In a new interview with The New York Times promoting his memoir The Steps, out September 29, the actor, 79, recalled how he began treating his body like “armor” while playing Rocky and Rambo.

“I started to think: Design your body like a jaguar, a cat. Not big like Arnold [Schwarzenegger], but more feral and aggressive and very limber and athletic,” he said.

But the pursuit of that look spiraled while filming Rocky III.

“Then it became an obsession. Really bad. It got to the point where I became bulimic. You heard it here first,” Stallone said, adding that he reached 2.6 percent body fat and struggled to keep food down.