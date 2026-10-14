Victoria Beckham talks about PowerPoint presentation put up by Harper

Victoria Beckham admits her daughter pitched the idea of a beauty brand on a PowerPoint.



The former Spice Girl, who shares four children with ex-footballer David Beckham, says her youngest child loves skincare and wants to open a skincare brand.

The 52-year-old says: “Two PowerPoint presentations. One, she wanted a beauty brand, and these are the reasons. No. 2, she wanted a perm. She wanted to perm her hair.”

“I said, ‘Listen, wait till you're older, we'll talk about that for the beauty brand, but no to the perm.'”

Speaking on Today with Jenna & Sheinelle, Victoria noted: “Harper loves beauty and skincare, ever since she was little.”

“She's been on my lap while I had my hair and makeup done. She loves sitting in product development meetings with me,” she added.

Victoria said: “She's young. She's in school. She's about to take her exams.”

This comes as the fashion designer opened a new store in New York’s SoHo area. It is her second permanent store, after her London shop on Dover Street.

The new store, however, has a very different feel from a normal fashion shop. It got soft velvet curtains, marble tables, wooden floors and large sofas.

The space also keeps some of the old parts of the building.

Beckham wanted the store to feel like New York while still looking like her brand.

“I really wanted the SoHo store to honour the building’s unique character and give the space a distinctly New York sensibility,” she said.

The designer, moreover, also took inspiration from artist Tamara de Lempicka.