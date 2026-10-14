Kelly Clarkson Brooklyn store feud raises store prices to £15M

Kelly Clarkson has helped raise the market value of Brooklyn store products.



Adam Rubin, one of three owners, spoke to New York magazine on Tuesday: “This is an insane misunderstanding. Nothing happened in this shop to justify her scolding our shopkeeper on the way out, but I can let that go. You know, everybody has a bad day. But things changed when she used her platform to attack us.”

Rubin said of Clarkson: “So many people asked about it that we had put a price on it, but we talked to the creator when he came to fix the machine, and if someone showed serious interest, we would reach out to him about getting them an automaton. As you’ve noticed, we’ve raised the price due to popular demand. It now costs $15 million,” Rubin said.

Kelly Clarkson is allegedly worried about her latest encounter at a Brooklyn store.

The 44-year-old singer, who went to the Art of Play shop this month, spoke about her disappointment in a post on X.

Clarkson noted that she was looked by the store staff as if she cannot afford to buy from the shop.

“She’s usually very private and public drama like this isn’t her,” a source now tells PEOPLE.

“She’s clearly so ticked off that she couldn’t keep quiet about it. Everyone is surprised by how much this whole thing has escalated.”

In a statement from the store, it is revealed that Clarkson stayed in the shop for five minutes and asked about Molly.

“We explained that while Molly is permanently attached to the wall and serves as a de facto mascot for our shop, a nearly identical automaton is owned by the creator of the machines, a brilliant artist named Bliss Kolb who lives in Seattle. He told us he would be willing to part with Molly’s twin for $15,000. We explained all of this to Kelly Clarkson,” the statement read