Bryce Hall's rep issues statement after TikTok star's shocking arrest

Bryce Hall's rep has broken the silence following the social media star's shocking arrest in Nevada.

For those unversed, the 27-year-old TikTok star was taken into custody on charges of felony domestic violence.

Bryce's representative has now issued a statement claiming that the allegations against the internet star are "false."

“These allegations are false, and we look forward to the facts coming out in court,” Bryce's rep told TMZ.

“We will be taking legal action against those responsible for spreading false and defamatory claims," a spokesperson added.

Bryce previously landed in legal trouble in 2022 due to a brawl at a Los Angeles nightclub.

"We were at HYDE, the club, and usually when we go there, we order a few bottles and we just get unnecessarily drunk," he said on the BFFs podcast that year.

"One of the ladies tried to upcharge me an extra three bottles and I said, 'I definitely didn't order all of this, so I'm not paying for this.' And she's like, 'No, you did.' I'm like, 'I don't know how many drunk people you try to scam by saying that," the TikToker continued.

Bryce added, "I'm not that drunk. I didn't order six bottles of tequila."