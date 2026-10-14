'Avengers: Doomsday' star Simu Liu spills rare insights into 'perfect' wedding to Allison Hsu

Simu Liu and Allison Hsu had a dreamy wedding as the Shang-Chi star shared some rare insights into his big day.

​The 37-year-old actor, who rose to fame by starring as Shang-Chi in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, tied the knot with the love of his life in France.

​Speaking to Vogue about his "perfect" nuptials that took place during the weekend of October 3, Simu gushed, “I couldn’t stop thinking about how perfect everything was."

Simu spilled, “Our friends and guests looked absolutely beautiful, and then the moment Allison stood at the top of the aisle, I was overwhelmed with emotion looking at my life partner.”

​Just before the vowing ceremony began, the Legend of the Ten Rings actor shared it had rained.

“The rainfall just before our ceremony was the most convinced I have ever been that something greater exists beyond our comprehension.”

​He noted that he was missing his grandparents before the event, who passed away from COVID in 2021, Simu took the rain as a sign coming from his grandparents.

​Simu raved, “Just before the ceremony began, it drizzled as my parents took their seats. It seemed so coincidental, the timing and the gentle droplets, as if someone was sending reassurance that they were watching.

​It is pertinent to mention that Simu and Allison first met in 2022 at a mutual friend's Fourth of July barbecue.

​“Looking back, we’re just so overwhelmed with gratitude,” Simu said, sharing that the couple's first dance as husband and wife was on a rendition of Etta James’s track At Last performed by their friend Reneé Rapp.

​For those unversed, Simu is all set to reprise his role as Shang-Chi in Avengers: Doomsday.