Tom Hiddleston unveils major role that 'completely changed' his life

Tom Hiddleston revealed that the most important role he ever embraced in his life is being a dad.

​The Loki star, who is father to two children whom he welcomed with fiancée Zawe Ashton, gushed over his fatherhood journey, admitting it has become a major source of happiness and meaning in life.

​Speaking to Esquire UK, the proud dad admitted, “Becoming a father has completely changed my life."

​He explained, “It’s changed the centre of meaning in my life.

​"It’s the most important thing I’ll ever do, the most important role I’ll ever play. And to be there with them for them, alongside them."

​Hiddleston further raved about his fatherhood journey, calling it a heavenly experience and noting that he was not prepared for this

​“I don’t think I could ever have been prepared for how your heart expands, becoming a parent,” he gushed.

​“You just feel more of everything. You feel more deeply. You feel... it’s a love like no other."

​When asked if that intense feeling was completely good, Hiddleston simply said yes.

​"Because you’re just more alive,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention that Hiddleston and his fiancee Ashton first met while starring in the 2019 play Betrayal. The pair mostly keep their personal life out of the spotlight.