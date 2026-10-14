Paul McCartney reveals bizarre detail from past memory

Sir Paul McCartney has claimed he can remember details of his birth.

During an interview for the Good Hang with Amy Poehler podcast on Tuesday, host Amy asked the Beatles icon to share one of his earliest memories.

In response, Paul explained that he believes he can actually remember being born.

"These things, you don't know if you've made it up. But I have this feeling that I kind of remember being born," he began. "I was born in a place in Liverpool called Walton Hospital, which was a real old Victorian thing; I think it had been something else before a hospital."

The Blackbird hitmaker went on to list some details of the hospital but he did emphasise that he is unsure whether the memories are real or if he had dreamed them up later.

"So, I kind of remember white tiles, very sort of hygienic white tiles and chrome instruments and a clanging, because I was a forceps birth. They had to pull me out," the 84-year-old mentioned, adding: "I don't know if it's true."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Paul, known for his legendary contributions for the band The Beatles, named the artist he is too anxious to approach about collaborating with.

"I always think Bob Dylan. But I'm too nervous to ring him up. 'Bob? It's Paul,'" he smiled, while Amy joked that she can't even picture the 85-year-old music legend owning a phone.

This comes after last week, Paul McCartney unveiled a special edition of his twentieth solo studio album, The Boys of Dungeon Lane, including three previously unreleased songs.