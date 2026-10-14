Bob Odenkirk reacts to 'Breaking Bad' co-star RJ Mitte's tragic death

Bob Odenkirk is mourning the sudden death of his former Breaking Bad co-star RJ Mitte.

In a new interview with People magazine, the 63-year-old actor remembered Mitte as a “good person who shared his personal story and his time to help out others.”

“Whenever I saw him, he was meeting the world with positivity and a strong desire to connect,” Odenkirk, who starred as Saul Goodman in Breaking Bad, said.

“This is simply, deeply sad," he added.

For those unaware, Mitt was found dead in his residence in Texas on October 12.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of beloved actor, philanthropist, and passionate disability rights advocate RJ Mitte,” the star's rep said in a statement to Us Weekly.

“Drawing from his own experience living with cerebral palsy, Mitte brought authenticity to the role and built a platform on disability awareness and inclusion," the statement continued. “Beyond entertaining friends and family around the world, he served as an ambassador for United Cerebral Palsy and Shriners Children’s."

"He also served as president of The Mitte Foundation, supporting philanthropic efforts and community initiatives, while using his platform to challenge stereotypes and promote greater representation for people with disabilities," added a spokesperson.