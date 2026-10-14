Drake achieves major feat as R&B and Hip-Hop artist

Drake has claimed the trophy as the artist with the most Number 1 records on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart in the US.

Habibti marks the artist's record-breaking 18th Number 1 on the Billboard chart, surpassing The Temptations and Future to get to first place.

Motown legends The Temptations, known for hits including 1964's My Girl and 1971's Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me), had held or co-held the record since July 1966.

Habibti, released in May this year, returned to the top after the release of its Habibti (FOMO) deluxe edition, with the album having four new cuts added to its original 11-song track list.

The album reached a peak position of Number 2 on the overall US Billboard 200 chart and peaked in seventh spot on the UK Albums Chart.

Nudged into second place with 17 R&B/Hop-Hop chart-toppers are Future and The Temptations, while Jay-Z follows up with 14, Kanye West (now known as Ye) with 13, and convicted s*x offender and felon R. Kelly with 12.

Additionally, Drake has announced that he will embark on a world tour in 2027, with rumours also circulating about a potential headlining slot at the Coachella Festival in April next year.