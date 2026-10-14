RJ Mitte’s 'different' attitude during his final days laid bare: 'Really tired and sad'

RJ Mitte’s Breaking Bad co-star Luis Moncada revealed that he found the late actor "struggling" just days before he took his own life.

​Speaking on TMZ Live on Tuesday, Moncada unveiled that he met Mitte during a charity golf tournament over a week ago and the pair was later joined by their fellow Breaking Bad star Steven Quezada after which the threesome went to a comedy show.

​Moncada detailed that during the outing he found Mitte’s attitude “different,” and so Moncada asked Mitte to join him the next day at the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta to cheer him up.

Luis Moncada with RJ Mitte

​Describing Mitte as “tired and sad," Moncada said the late star's thoughts were "being pulled in all kinds of directions."

​Though Moncada declined to share what Mitte told him, he remarked that whatever he was sharing, “he was very conflicted about that.”

​He further said, “He was just struggling with that.”

​Moncada also noted that he was trying to lift up Mitte during their outing and sensed that Mitte was “in his head” due to “stress of life” and the pressure he was facing at the time.

​At one point, he started fighting back his tears while recalling their meeting, as Moncada shared he even asked Mitte to spend some days at his home.

​However, Mitte declined.

​Moncada also shared that he asked Mitte to call him back after reaching home, but he never did.

​Calling Mitte “an amazing friend", Moncada added, "RJ is just the sweetest person I’ve ever met in my entire life."

For those unversed, Mitte died by suicide on Monday in Texas. He was 34.