Dua Lipa to headline Coachella 2027? Details revealed

Dua Lipa is all set to headline Coachella next year.

On Tuesday, an insider confirmed to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column that the 31-year-old pop star is "in advanced talks" to headline the world‑famous festival.

“Dua initially was in talks with Coachella in 2023, but ultimately she went with Glastonbury," the source said.

“Now, after a huge worldwide stadium tour, Coachella bosses have pulled out all the stops to get her to headline," a tipster added. “The shows would kick off her new era and cement her as one of the pop greats.”

It's also been claimed that K-pop band BTS turned down the offer to perform in a desert.

"BTS were in early talks for Coachella, but it all fizzled out quite quickly," the source said.

“They wanted to focus on their own tour and said Coachella wasn’t going to work for them," the confidant added.

It is worth mentioning here that Dua is planning a huge stadium tour for next year, which will support her upcoming fourth album.

The Coachella Music Festival will be held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, in April 2027. Organizers have not yet released the official lineup of artists.