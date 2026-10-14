Machine Gun Kelly breaks silence on fake post claiming he regrets losing Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly has denied a viral fake post claiming he regrets his breakup with Megan Fox.

​The 36-year-old actor and rapper slammed the fake post on X circulating on Monday, October 12 that featured the Jennifer's Body alum's recent risqué pictures, a picture of the former couple and an alleged screenshot of a tweet supposedly written by MGK.

​In a fake post, it was claimed that seeing his ex-fiancée's snaps made MGK want to throw his phone against a wall.

​It also said he had “the baddest woman to ever walk this planet in love with me” but managed to “f***** it all up.”

​The alleged tweet added, “imagine fumbling the girl of your dreams and then having to watch the entire world remind you how beautiful she is. i’ll never forgive myself for that s***.”

​However, MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, set the record straight by quickly dismissing the claim through his official social media.

​He fired back, “that tweet is faker than a pair of t***."

​The fake post came amid Megan and MGK's co-parenting journey. They are currently co-parenting their daughter Saga Blade, whom they welcomed in March 2025, following their split in late 2024.

​The former couple first began dating in 2020 after they met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass.

​They made their romance public in July 2020 and MGK proposed to Megan in January 2022.

​However, in February Megan hinted at her split in 2023, after which they reconciled before separating again.