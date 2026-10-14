Jesse Eisenberg finally reveals why he rejected offer to star in 'The Social Reckoning'

Jesse Eisenberg has finally revealed why he rejected the offer to star in The Social Reckoning.

In a new interview with Deadline, the 42-year-old actor revealed that he turned down the thriller film because he did not want to spend months talking about social media.

“I haven’t seen the movie yet. It just came out… I have a thousand million thoughts about the movie," said Jesse.

“I love the script and I love Aaron Sorkin so much, and it was such an honour to be in the first movie, if you can call it the first movie, and I just didn’t want to be associated with that guy again and go around and do a year of press, where I’m talking about something which I know nothing about, because I’m not on that platform as a user, and I’m not interested in that kind of technology as a person," continued the Zombieland star.

Jesse added, "I just don’t want to be a representative of it. But, no, I’m sure the movie is wonderful.”

The actor further told the publication that he never felt like part of the "tech world."

“Well, I was never in the tech world, again, despite what you think, by looking at me from the side, I’m not in the tech world… I think I look like somebody who probably spends the day sitting in front of a computer or a television, but I really don’t," said Jesse.

For those unaware, The Social Reckoning is currently showing in cinemas. Jeremy Strong plays the role of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg in the film.